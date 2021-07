FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN)– One person is dead following an early morning crash in Fuquay-Varina.

It happened early Sunday morning on Angier Road near Atlantis Street.

Fuquay-Varina police said traffic is blocked in both directions and is being rerouted.

Police ask that you avoid this area as the investigation continues.

Fuquay-Varina Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are on scene investigating.

No further details were released.