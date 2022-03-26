RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who suffered serious injuries Friday night in a Raleigh apartment shooting has died of his injuries, police confirmed Saturday morning.

LaShawn Tylek Ford, 22, was shot twice in the stomach just before 9 p.m. at 1510 Burgundy Street, which is at an apartment complex off North Raleigh Boulevard. Ford died after being transported to the hospital police said just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Three total people were shot in the incident, as another man was shot in the foot and an additional was shot in the ankle, police confirmed Friday night.

Officers initially said two people were shot, but upped the tally to three after beginning the preliminary investigation.

However, police said they were trying to investigate the shooting Friday night but said people at the scene claimed they did not see it take place.

The shooting happened across from Lions Park. It’s at least the second shooting along Burgundy Street since November 2021 when a woman was shot.

A young man died after a shooting along the same street in July 2020.