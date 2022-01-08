1 dead in shooting inside vehicle in Wake County during dispute over missing cellphone

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Witnesses riding inside a vehicle say one man fatally shot another following a dispute over a missing cell phone Friday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Five people were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 1 just before 11 p.m., when one man claimed he lost his cell phone, witnesses told the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, pulled over so the suspect, 21-year-old Stephen Craig Oakley, could begin searching for his phone.

While searching, witnesses told investigators a dispute occurred between Oakley and eventual-victim Dallas Richard Childress, 24.

“While attempting to locate the phone, witnesses told investigators that a dispute occurred between Childress and Oakley, resulting in the victim being shot. Oakley (later) admitted to investigators that he fired the shot which fatally wounded Childress,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Oakley has been processed into the Wake County Detention Center and held without bond.