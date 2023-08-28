RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle collision that happened Sunday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 9:15 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of NC 42 Highway and Johnston Road.
A trooper told CBS 17 a white Honda CRV crossed the double yellow lines attempting to pass a vehicle in front of them. At the same time, a silver Ford Fusion was taking a right onto NC 42 from Johnston Road.
The driver of the Honda collided with a gray Toyota Corolla. Ian Harris Stewart, 42, died at the scene.
The trooper did not say if the driver of the Honda was charged.