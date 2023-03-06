Holly Springs Road near where the crash happened. CBS 17 photo

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in Wake County near Cary on Monday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Holly Springs Road.

The road was closed near Southeast Cary Parkway until just after 10 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 11 p.m., the road had reopened.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported that one person died in the wreck.

There’s no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it happened.