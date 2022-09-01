RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said.

The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police.

Northbound lanes on Falls of Neuse Road are closed and drivers need to find an alternate route, police said.

The area is a few blocks south of Spring Forest Road. Traffic appears to be backed up to near Quail Ridge Road.

Police at the scene said a motorcyclist was involved in the wreck.