1 dead in fiery motorcycle crash in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a motorcycle crash in Cary Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. along N.C. 55 near Connemara Drive, according to a news release from Cary police.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, a motorcycle “was engulfed in flames,” the release said.

One person died in the crash, but officials did not say if it was the motorcyclist.

“Our traffic safety team is assembling to investigate the crash at this time,” Cary police Lt. John Reeves said in the news release.

Only one northbound lane on N.C. 55 is open as of 5:10 p.m., so drivers might encounter delays, Reeves said.