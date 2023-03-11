FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a bicycle accident in Fuquay-Varina on Saturday afternoon, according to the police chief.
Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina said the crash happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on North Main Street and Lake Wheeler Road.
Once officials got to the scene, a person was pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.
The road will be closed while an investigation is conducted.
CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.