Officials at the scene of a deadly accident in Fuquay-Varina (Ethan DVall/CBS 17)

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a bicycle accident in Fuquay-Varina on Saturday afternoon, according to the police chief.

Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Brandon Medina said the crash happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. on North Main Street and Lake Wheeler Road.

Once officials got to the scene, a person was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

The road will be closed while an investigation is conducted.

