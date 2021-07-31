1 dead in Garner shooting; police close US 70 near I-40

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US 70 at White Oak Road. NCDOT image

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police closed part of U.S. 70 after a deadly shooting late Friday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported on U.S. 70 at White Oak Road, according to a statement from Garner police just after 11:40 p.m.

Eastbound U.S. 70 is closed between White Oak Road and Interstate 40, police said. Police said drivers should avoid the area.

Motorists should use Garner Road to reach areas east of White Oak Road, police said. Jones Sausage Road can be used to access I-40, according to police.

Garner Police Capt. Lorie Smith said one person died in the shooting. No other information was released by police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories