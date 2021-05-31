1 dead in Memorial Day crash along Gorman St. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Raleigh Monday afternoon police said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. along Gorman Street near Walnut Creek Parkway, according to Raleigh police.

The wreck involved one vehicle smashing into the side of the other vehicle, according to Raleigh police.

A person in one vehicle died while the other car’s occupant was not injured, police said.

No names have been released.

Police said no charges have been filed, but the wreck is still under investigation.

The road was closed for about two hours near the crash, which happened just north of the I-40 interchange with Gorman Street.