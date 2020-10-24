1 dead in motorcycle crash along S. Saunders St. near I-40 in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened late Friday night.
The wreck was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday near Interstate 40 along the 1800 block of South Saunders Street, police said.
The crash closed the southbound lanes of South Sanders Street in the area, which is near a Red Roof Inn.
No other information was released by police late Friday night.
