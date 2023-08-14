RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating a Monday afternoon deadly motorcycle crash that happened just east of downtown Raleigh along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. at 321 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said the motorcycle crash was not related to a shooting at a store several blocks east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

There appeared to be traffic gridlock in the area of the motorcycle crash which is between Person and Bloodworth streets.

Photos from the scene showed the road closed and a wrecked motorcycle near the side of the road.

There’s no word about the victim in the deadly motorcycle wreck.