RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh, according to State Troopers.

This happened on Monday shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road.

Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound and the other vehicle was heading northbound when the driver of the second vehicle tried to make a left turn and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver Jacob Thomas died at the scene and had been wearing a helmet and reflective clothing, according to troopers.

Troopers said the driver of the second vehicle was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

Troopers have not released the second driver’s identity at this time.