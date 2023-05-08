RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead following a weekend shooting at a Raleigh nightclub, police said Monday afternoon.

The Raleigh Police Department said it responded to a shooting just before 2:55 a.m. Sunday at 15 Fenton St. which is the address for Raleigh’s Club Insomnia.

Police said they found one man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Officers said he died as a result of the gunshot, but did not identify him at this time.

CBS 17 has inquired about a specific time of the shooting and is waiting for Raleigh police to release further information about a suspect(s).

No further information is available.