1 dead in shooting in Cary neighborhood, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead following a shooting in Cary Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported around 4:05 p.m. along the 100 block of Connemara Drive, according to Cary police.

The male victim was found outside in the neighborhood, which is just off N.C. 55 north of High House Road.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No other information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com: