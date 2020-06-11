1 dead in shooting on NC State’s campus; suspect in custody, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting on North Carolina State University’s campus Wednesday evening, campus police said.
The shooting was first reported before 6:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Capability Drive. The area contains housing on N.C. State’s Centennial Campus, according to NCSU Police Chief Daniel House Jr.
Initial reports indicated the victim was in their car when they were shot. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, the chief said.
Investigators don’t believe either the suspect or victim were students at N.C. State. They don’t know the relationship between the two.
No information was available on the victim or the suspect.
CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.
