GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers were investigating after a man was shot dead in Garner on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to the Garner Police Department.

When officers arrived, a man was dead outside the apartments in the area, police said.

There were more than 10 Garner police units at the scene at the Sandlin Branch apartments.

A group of apartments was blocked off by crime scene tape. Kentucky Drive is located between Benson Road and New Rand Road.

There is no word about a suspect.

No other information was available.