GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers were investigating after a man was shot dead in Garner on Monday afternoon, police said.
The incident was reported as “shots fired” around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to the Garner Police Department.
When officers arrived, a man was dead outside the apartments in the area, police said.
There were more than 10 Garner police units at the scene at the Sandlin Branch apartments.
A group of apartments was blocked off by crime scene tape. Kentucky Drive is located between Benson Road and New Rand Road.
There is no word about a suspect.
No other information was available.