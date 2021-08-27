1 dead in T-bone crash in Raleigh, police say

Scene of an Aug. 27, 2021 deadly crash in Raleigh. It happened at the intersection of W. Millbrook and Town and Country roads. (Ryan Collins/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed in a crash Friday night in Raleigh, police said.

Around 7 p.m., Raleigh officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of W. Millbrook and Town and Country roads. Police determined one of the vehicles, an SUV, was driving east on W. Millbrook Road when it collided in the intersection with a car that was turning, officials said.

Police described the wreck as a T-bone crash.

One of the drivers died at the scene, police said. That person’s identity was being withheld as police notified next of kin.

Two people who were in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

W. Millbrook Road was closed as police investigated.