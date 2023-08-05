WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a car crash late Saturday morning in the Wake County community of Shotwell near Wendell, officials said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. along the 9800 block of Poole Road near the intersection with Major Slade Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A car was spotted on its side off Poole Road near a group of trees. A trooper at the scene confirmed one person died in the wreck, which happened southwest of Wendell and south of Knightdale.

Crime scene tape was up around the area where the car crashed. There did not appear to be any lanes of Poole Road closed.

Photo by Ethan Duvall/CBS 17

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Knightdale Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation.