WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead after being trapped under a tractor Monday night in Wake Forest, officials said.

Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest’s town spokesman, said crews assisted the Rolesville Fire Department in a call in the 2100 block of Chalk Road about a person trapped under a tractor. He said that person died. The Wake Forest Sheriff’s Office then said the person is an adult male.

Rolesville Fire Department said it had no comment at this time as the incident remains active and is ongoing.

There is no further information on the deceased at this time.

CBS 17 has a crew at the location along Chalk Road.