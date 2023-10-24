RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a four-car wreck that closed one direction of Western Boulevard near North Carolina State University for about four hours Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck took place just before 2:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Western Boulevard, which is at the intersection with Dan Allen Drive.

The crash happened as a woman was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on Western Boulevard, Raleigh police said Tuesday night.

As the woman was approaching the intersection with Dan Allen Drive, she “failed to stop” and crashed into an Audi SUV that was already stopped at the traffic light, police said.

Three other cars were also stopped at the light and they became involved in the wreck.

This collision caused the Audi to travel forward and strike the rear of a Land Rover. After the initial impact with the Audi, the woman’s Honda crossed into the right lane and struck a Dodge Avenger, according to police.

Wanza Cole, 62, who was driving the Honda, died, police said.

The wreck took place just after 3 p.m. in the 3200 block of Western Boulevard, which is at the intersection with Dan Allen Drive. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

One of the other drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda had major front-end damage and the roof had to be cut off the car to remove at least one person.

Police said no charges would be filed in the crash.

Eastbound Western Boulevard was closed at Varsity Drive until about 6:10 p.m. when the road reopened, Raleigh police said.