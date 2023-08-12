CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said they are investigating a deadly crash on US 1 early Saturday morning that involved three vehicles.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they were called to US 1 southbound near US 64 in reference to a three-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they said one of the drivers died at the scene.

The other drivers were taken to the hospital and their medical status is currently unknown, according to the police department.

Police said they remained at the scene for hours to investigate the crash and determine the cause.

(NCDOT)

They said all southbound lanes of US 1 were being diverted onto US 64 while they completed their investigation.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash scene cleared at 7:11 a.m.

Police plan to provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.