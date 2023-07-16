RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a fire destroyed part of their home early Sunday morning, according to the Durham Highway Fire Department.

At about 6:09 a.m., fire crews said they responded to a home on the 10010 block of Liana Lane in reference to a structure fire.

When they arrived, they said a two-story house was on fire.

They brought the fire under control in about 30 to 45 minutes, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said the garage and a bonus room above it were damaged, and one person was displaced.

They said no one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.