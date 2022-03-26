RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was found dead following a reported shooting at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon, Ralegh police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Laodicea Drive, which is off Cross Link Road near Garner Road in south Raleigh.

One person was later detained.

Raleigh police at the scene said a dead person was found, but they are not sure if the person was shot or died in some other way.

Another shooting was reported about 15 minutes later 5 miles away at a Raleigh CVS. Two cars had visible bullet holes following this shooting and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. CBS 17 is waiting for further information from Raleigh police.