RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person had a minor injury from gunfire outside a grocery store in north Raleigh Thursday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. at the Food Lion near the intersection of Spring Forest and Louisburg roads, according to Raleigh police.

A person outside the store in the parking lot was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Police had crime scene tape up surrounding the parking lot late Thursday night. At least four police cars and an ambulance were at the scene.

No other information was available.