Woman seriously injured in crash involving UPS 18-wheeler in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after a crash involving an 18-wheeler UPS truck.
The crash happened along Wake Forest Road near the intersection with St. Albans Drive. It caused late-night lane closures around Wake Forest Road.
Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was stopped when a female driver slammed into the back of the truck. The UPS driver suffered minor injuries.
Charges are pending, according to police.
No further information was available.
