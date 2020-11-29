1 hospitalized after shooting at Motel 6 near Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say one person was shot Sunday morning at a Motel 6 near Capital Boulevard.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 2641 Appliance Ct.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to WakeMed for treatment of those injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.