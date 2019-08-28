Pedestrian hospitalized in hit-and-run crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian-involved crash Tuesday night.

Police say the call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a K-Mart located at 4500 Western Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, police said. Later, police found the vehicle they believe was used in the incident.

As of 10 p.m., detectives were questioning the occupants of the vehicle, police said.

There is no word on the condition of the person struck by the vehicle.

