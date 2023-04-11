APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in Apex, police said.

Officers were investigating outside an Academy Sports + Outdoors store, and say there is no threat to the public.

The Apex Police Department says officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive.

A single victim at the scene was transported to a Wake County medical facility, according to a release from police. Officers did not disclose any information about the victim, including that person’s gender or the severity of the injuries.

Police did say that the public is not believed to be in any danger as “all involved parties are in custody” now and it appears to be an isolated incident.

A CBS 17 crew is at the scene of the investigation, outside the store. There, police say the initial cause of the altercation is still being determined.