1 hospitalized in broad-daylight shooting outside Cary Dollar General

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Chatham Street and Maynard Road.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside the Dollar General at 832 E. Chatham St., east of downtown.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Lt. John Reeves.

“The scene is still an active investigation,” Reeves said.

