1 hospitalized in pedestrian-involved crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was hit by a vehicle and hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday night along E. Tryon Road near Hammond Road.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a man in the middle of the road was hit by a passing car. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian.

Police say no one has been charged in the incident.

