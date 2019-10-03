1 hospitalized with serious injuries after Raleigh pedestrian-involved crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

Police say the call came in around 11:15 p.m. for a crash at South Wilmington Street near Tryon Road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash, so police are not calling it a hit-and-run.

No other details were made available.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to find out more.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now