RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is hurt after a fight led to a stabbing in downtown Raleigh late Friday night, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 11:54 p.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of St. Mary’s St. in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was stabbed in the abdomen.

Investigators said he was intoxicated.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Upon an initial investigation, police said the incident started as a verbal altercation and turned into a physical fight.

They said the stabbing may have been a situation of self defense, and they continue to investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police said they are working with the District Attorney’s office to determine if charges are necessary.