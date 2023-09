RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is hurt after a shooting happened in Raleigh late Monday night, according to police.

Police said on Monday shortly before midnight, one person was shot at the intersection of Poole Road and New Bern Avenue. A man was found shot and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.