WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of a portion of Capital Blvd. are closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

All lanes of northbound Capital Blvd./US 1 just before South Main St./US 1A are closed, according to a release.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose another route.

One person has been taken to the hospital, according to a release. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say emergency personnel remain on the scene.

They plan to provide additional information as it becomes available.

CBS 17 has a photographer on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.