RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash.

The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers say no firefighters were hurt and the fire engine remains in service.

It is unclear if the fire engine was headed to a call when the accident took place.

Raleigh police are investigating the crash.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.