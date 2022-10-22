RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon.
At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash.
The motorcyclist had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers say no firefighters were hurt and the fire engine remains in service.
It is unclear if the fire engine was headed to a call when the accident took place.
Raleigh police are investigating the crash.
CBS 17 has reached out for more information.