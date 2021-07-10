1 in custody, 1 taken to hospital following shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A woman was taken to a hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, Raleigh police said.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Tribute Center Drive.

According to police, when officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

