RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said they asked residents to ‘go inside and stay inside’ early Sunday morning while deputies responded to a mental health crisis in a neighborhood.

As of 12:54 a.m., deputies said they were on scene of a report of a person in a mental health crisis on Upchurch Woods Drive in the Upchurch Place neighborhood off of Jordan Road.

The area is in the southern part of the county.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of those who live nearby, we are asking residents to go inside and stay inside,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies said they would assist residents if they wish to leave their home.

They said they worked with Wake County Emergency Management to make contact with those in the neighborhood.

As of about 1 a.m., deputies said the incident was ongoing and no other details were available.

By 7:15 a.m., they said the person involved in the mental health crisis was in custody.

