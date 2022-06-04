RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed carjacker fled in a victim’s car before wrecking during a police chase Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, police said.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3520 Capital Blvd., according to Raleigh police.

A person armed with a gun took a victim’s car and fled. During a chase, the victim’s car was wrecked, police said.

One person was later in custody, according to Raleigh police.

No one was injured in the carjacking, chase or crash, police said.

Police did not release any other details about the incident, including how long the chase lasted or the name of the person in custody.