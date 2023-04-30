WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials are investigating after a chase that started in Wake Forest led to two crashes in Raleigh Sunday afternoon.

Wake Forest police started the chase in the Heritage area of Wake Forest, according to Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest town spokesman.

One crash happened around 5:45 p.m. along U.S. 401/Louisburg Road at Leland Drive in Raleigh.

Another crash was reported minutes later along Fox Road, which is just off U.S. 401 near Interstate 540 in Raleigh. The crash happened when the car being chased hit a ditch.

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

After the crash along Fox Road, a suspect was taken into custody, Crabtree said.

The suspect is being taken to a local hospital for treatment before being charged, he added.

The distance from the Heritage area in Wake Forest to Fox Road is about eight miles.

No other details were available Sunday evening.