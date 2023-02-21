One man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a Tuesday stabbing in downtown Raleigh (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a Tuesday stabbing in downtown Raleigh, the Raleigh Police Department said.

Police responded to East Hargett & South Wilmington streets for reports of a stabbing around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found one man who had been stabbed in the back and immediately transported him to a nearby hospital.

Police Public Information Officer Jason Borneo confirmed they have one man in custody, but did not say how they nabbed him or the relationship between the suspect and stabbing victim.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, Borneo said.