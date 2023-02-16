RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is suffering from serious injuries in a Raleigh hospital Thursday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV, the Raleigh Police Department said.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Oberlin Road and Cameron Street in front of WakeMed Urgent Care and the Harris Teeter in the 2100 block.

Police said Cameron Street was closed off for approximately an hour and a half and Oberlin Road outbound was closed intermittently for the same amount of time after a motorcycle and SUV collided.

Virgil Price/CBS 17

Virgil Price/CBS 17

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

Police also said the two passengers in the SUV, only identified as a man and woman, remained at the scene. Who was driving was unknown and they were not injured.

The department said the Reconstructive Unit is investigating the crash and more information will be released by Lt. Jason Borneo at a later date.