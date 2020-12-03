1 injured, 1 in custody after stabbing at Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was stabbed and one person is in custody this morning, according to Raleigh police.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. at The Parke at Trinity Apartments on Creek Ridge Lane.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. However, officers say the incident was contained to one apartment and they are not looking for anyone additional suspects.

