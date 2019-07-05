1 injured, 2 wanted after Cary armed robbery

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are looking for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at the Snack Shop gas station located at 4101 N.C. Highway 55 just before 3:50 p.m.

There were two suspects wearing masks and were armed with handguns, according to police. The pair left in a brown, ‘newer model’ Chevrolet Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

According to police, a male store clerk suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

