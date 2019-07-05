1 injured, 2 wanted after Cary armed robbery

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are looking for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed Friday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened at the Snack Shop gas station located at 4101 N.C. Highway 55 just before 3:50 p.m.

There were two suspects wearing masks and were armed with handguns, according to police. The pair left in a brown, ‘newer model’ Chevrolet Malibu with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

According to police, a male store clerk suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now