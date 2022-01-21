1 injured after getting out of car following crash on Western Blvd. in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A person involved in a crash who got out of their car was then hit by another car Friday night along Western Boulevard in Raleigh, police said.

Calls for the crash first went out around 6:30 p.m. Police said a car was involved in a crash on Western Boulevard near Interstate-440. An occupant of that car was outside of their car when they were hit by another vehicle.

Police said that person was taken to the hospital.

Western Boulevard was closed between Kent Road and I-440, according to a CBS 17 crew on scene.