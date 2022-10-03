The scene of a school bus crash at Hodges St. and Capital Blvd. in Raleigh (Al Currie/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles took place early Monday afternoon, causing one injury and an overturned van.

Raleigh police told CBS 17 that no kids were on the bus at the time of the collision and the one reported injury is minor.

The bus crash, at the intersection of Hodges St. and Capital Blvd., turned a van on its side and included two other vehicles, a CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. This is a developing story.