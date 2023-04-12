KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in a Knightdale neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., deputies arrived in the 2700 block of Covered Wagon Lane where an adult male who had been shot was found, according to the sheriff’s office. That man has been transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

At this time, the sheriff’s office does not have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting. Investigators are on the scene working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene spoke with a neighbor who was babysitting at a home nearby. The child she was babysitting reportedly saw the victim.

As the child described to her, the man was bleeding from his back and one of his legs. The babysitter notified the mother who then called 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.