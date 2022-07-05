RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect after one adult male was seriously injured at a gas station at 3700 New Bern Avenue.

Police said the shooting took place just outside the front doors of the EZ WAY gas station, before the first row of gas pumps.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1:24 p.m. and the male victim was transported to WakeMed hospital shortly after, according to the Raleigh Watch Commander.

WNCN photo/David Hattman

WNCN photo/David Hattman

A CBS 17 crew saw 13 responding vehicles on scene as well as evidence markers and forensics personnel also present.

Raleigh police said in a press release detectives are on scene currently to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

Police are now searching for the person responsible who left the scene in a gold color Toyota Camry with a black hood, estimated to be an early 2000s model 4-door with silver spoke rims. The suspect, described as an adult male estimated to be in his 20s or 30s, was last seen traveling east on New Bern Avenue.

If you have seen this vehicle or have any information pertaining to this incident, reach out to Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for instructions on how to report a tip online or by text message.

It is unknown at this time if the shooting was random.

This story will be updated as more becomes available from the investigation.