RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer and another person were taken to a hospital after the officer’s SUV was involved in a wreck on the way to a shooting call Monday evening, police said.

The shooting call was reported just before 6:25 p.m. at Offshore Drive and Battle Bridge Road, which is in far southeast Raleigh, according to Raleigh police.

No one was injured in the shooting.

An officer driving a police SUV to the call was involved in a car crash at the intersection of S. New Hope and Rock Quarry roads, which is about two miles from the shooting call, police said.

The police SUV and three other cars were involved in the wreck, which has closed part of the intersection.

Officers at the crash scene said the police SUV had its lights and siren on when the wreck happened.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, according to police. Another person involved in the wreck was injured and was also taken to a hospital.

The extent of that person’s injuries is not known.

No other information was available.