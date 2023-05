One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night on Burgundy Street in Raleigh. (Harrison Grubb/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of Burgundy Street near North Raleigh Boulevard.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.